Strictly Come Dancing star Kai Widdrington will be cheering on the footballing half of his family as they step into the spotlight in the second round of the FA Cup.

Kai's dad Tommy Widdrington is the manager of King's Lynn Town, while his brother Theo plays in centre midfield for the Norfolk side.

It will be a big weekend for the Widdrington family as the Linnets take on League Two Stevenage in the second round of the FA cup in front of a live TV audience on the BBC.

Kai said he was hoping to be at The Walks for the first half, even if it meant he had to dash back to the Strictly studios and miss the end of the game.

Theo said he ignores the family connection and keeps his eyes on the ball, even if his dad is a bit tougher on him than the other players.

He said: "It's work. We don't socialise at work. If anything he's a bit harder on me. But it brings out the best in me, and probably the best in him too."

Tommy Widdrington with son Theo at a press conference ahead of King's Lynn's FA cup clash with Stevenage Credit: ITV Anglia

Both sons are obviously quick on their feet, but according to their father it is actually Theo who is the better dancer and Kai who should have pursued the footballing career.

Kai, who is a professional dancer on the BBC show, was also a talented footballer as a boy.

He was in the Southampton academy, but chose to follow a dancing career at the age of 12 instead of taking up a contract with Saints.

By the time he was 14, he was the World Junior Latin American champion.

Both boys get their sporting prowess from dad Tommy, who made 372 appearances in the English Football League in his 15-year career, including six years with Premier League Southampton.

Dad Tommy Widdrington had a long and successful playing career before moving into management Credit: PA Images

Widdrington Sr spent five years playing non-league football before moving into management.

He took over at King's Lynn last December and has got the team flying in the National League North.

He said beating League Two Doncaster in the first round had given his side confidence.

"We've been up against a League Two side and we've progressed so the ultimate fear factor for our lads has gone. We are confident in the way we play. Fifty per cent of us will be winners and fifty per cent will be losers - we want to end up in the right half," said Widdrington.

Kai Widdrington in action on the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing Credit: PA Images

Last year Kai ended up in the final of Strictly, partnering television presenter AJ Odudu.

This series he danced with Loose Women panellist Kaye Adams, but they were eliminated in the first round.

That is something his dad and brother will be keen to avoid on the pitch on Saturday, where they hope to advance into the next round of the FA Cup - and the chance to draw a Premier League team.