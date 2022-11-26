The mother of Harry Dunn said grieving mums were able to connect "on another level", as she supported the family of a woman killed in Qatar.

Rafaelle Tsakanika was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Doha in 2019 - five months before 19-year-old Harry was struck down outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire.

At an inquest held in Cambridgeshire this week, a coroner was told how Qatari officials were still refusing to hand over evidence related to the crash.

It has left 21-year-old Miss Tsakanika's parents, Donal and Jo Sullivan, still desperately seeking answers more than three years on.

Charlotte Charles, Harry's mother, attended the inquest at Huntingdon coroner's court on Monday to support the family.

She said Ms Tsakanika's mother had contacted her a couple of years ago asking for advice and "naturally" she had done all she could to help.

Raffy Tsakanika died in Qatar in 2019 Credit: Family photo

"When you meet another grieving mum, the relationship is on a different level," she said. "There's a natural bond. I don't think we will ever lose touch.

"There are certain conversations you can have with family members and very, very good friends, but what you feel is very different to how other members of the family feel.

"I say that because I can't understand fully how Harry's twin Niall feels, because he was Harry's twin. I can't understand fully how Harry's dad feels.

"But when you are a grieving mum with another grieving mum, there's just another level that you don't even need to explain. It's a profound, very, very deep loss. It's hard to put into words.

"I admire her for contacting us and I admire her for standing up and finding the strength to speak out and really try to find out what happened to Raffy."

Harry Dunn was killed in a road crash outside RAF Croughton in August 2019 Credit: Family handout/PA

Ms Charles spent more than three years fighting for her own answers after Harry was killed while riding his motorcycle near RAF Croughton in August 2019.

Driver Anne Sacoolas, a US citizen, fled the UK 19 days later after having diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US government.

Last month, she pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving while appearing remotely at a UK court hearing. She is due to be sentenced in December.

