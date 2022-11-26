A uninsured driver high on cocaine has been jailed after he careered across a road and hit another car head-on.

The court heard Lascelles Allard, 58, also had no driving licence at the time of the crash in Cambridgeshire.

Allard was driving his Kia Stonic along the A10 at Ely when he suddenly veered across the road and smashed into a Volvo XC60 coming the other way.

The crash happened just north of the Witchford Road roundabout at about 5.30pm on 26 January.

Allard was left with serious chest injuries and spinal fractures while the Volvo driver suffered rib and sternum fractures along with muscle damage.

The victim, a 61-year-old man from Littleport, also suffered a heart attack but has since recovered.

The two cars were left on opposite sides of the A10 after the head-on crash Credit: Cambs Police

One witness saw Allard swerve suddenly as if to overtake, although there was no vehicle in his lane, while another saw him collide with a roundabout while driving at speed prior to the crash.

A blood sample found he had cocaine in his system.

In interview, Allard claimed he could not have been driving as he did not have a licence but then agreed he must have been as he was the only person in the car.

The Volvo after the head-on crash on the A10 Credit: Cambs Police

At Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday, Allard, of Northfield Park in Soham was jailed for two years and a month, having admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving with no insurance and two counts of drug driving, for cocaine and benzoylecgonine.

He was also disqualified from driving for four years.

PC Steph Corletto said: “Allard endangered himself and other road users when he got behind the wheel of his car, not only under the influence of drugs, but also with no insurance and no driving licence.

“This case and sentencing sends an important message not to drug drive.

“As traffic officers, we are sick and tired of the destruction this causes and we will not tolerate it on our roads.”

