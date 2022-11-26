Police have arrested a man after a girl was threatened and sexually assaulted.

Suffolk Police said the assault took place sometime between 5.05pm and 5.20pm on Thursday 24 November in the Norwich Road area of Ipswich.

A girl walking from Bramford Lane turned into Brooks Hall Road where she was approached by a man that she did not know, who sexually assaulted her.

He then threatened her before leaving and heading off in the direction of Norwich Road.

Police have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of sexual assault.

Suffolk Police say officers will now be conducting extra patrols in the area.

Officers investigating the assault are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have dashcam or Ring doorbell footage of the area at the relevant time.

