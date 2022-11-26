Detectives are trying to find a man who took photos of a 10-year-old girl as she walked to school.

The girl was walking in Welwyn Garden City in Hertfordshire between 8.15am and 8.30am on Wednesday, when the unknown man approached and took photographs of her on Ludwick Way.

The suspect is described as a short, black man with some facial hair on his chin. He was wearing a black jacket, a black hoody, dark blue or black jeans and black Nike trainers, said police.

Det Sgt Sam Casey, from the Welwyn Hatfield local crime unit, said: “At no point did the man attempt to touch or grab the girl but she was understandably left frightened and shaken by what happened.

“We are carrying out extensive inquiries to find the suspect and I would like any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.

"If you have a doorbell camera or were driving through the area at the time and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, I urge you to please check it and contact me if you spot something.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101

