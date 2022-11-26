Christmas shoppers are being warned to think twice by the police before buying an e-scooter as a gift.

Over the last few years, the popularity of the e-scooter has grown.

But police forces across the East are warning that privately owned e-scooters remain illegal to use on roads and pavements.

The only place they can be used is on private land and with the landowner's permission - or at approved places that are trialling the e-scooter.

Riding a privately owned e-scooter on public land could result in it being seized and fines of up to £300 and even penalty points.

Phil Ellis, co-founder of Beryl said it's important people recognise the difference between approved schemes and those brought online Credit: ITV News

Simon Jones, Roads and Armed Policing Inspector from Norfolk Police said: "We are not looking to criminalise riders unnecessarily, but we do have a responsibility to prevent collisions involving e-scooters.

"We had 18 incidents involving e-scooters in 2021 – more than one every three weeks.

"This indicates the growing risk that improper use of e-scooters can pose.

"If you would like to ride an e-scooter, we would recommend using one of the government approved trial schemes."

Samantha Wright from Essex Police added “Christmas is marked by giving gifts, but we’d ask you to think again before buying an e-scooter.

“It’s our job to keep all road users safe. They’re not a toy and we need people to understand the legal implications of using one on a road or pavement.

"We don’t want anyone to be disappointed on Christmas morning when they find out that they can’t test ride it for the first time. Or even worse, it’s seized because road-use is illegal.”

