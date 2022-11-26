Detectives investigating the stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in a nature reserve have arrested two teenagers.

Jesse Nwokejiobi died a week ago today at Logan's Meadow in Chesterton in Cambridge.

Cambridgeshire Police said two 16-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of murder at properties in South London last night.

They were taken into custody in Croydon and are being transported to Cambridgeshire today.

Three other teenage boys arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail.

Credit: Family photo

Jesse's father, Henry Nwokejiobi, has paid tribute to his son saying "Jesse was a good son and at home he was very creative and loving.

"He made jokes, cooked a lot and helped with the chores.

"He was a quick learner and did very well at school. He did really well with his GCSEs and we all hoped he would become a medical doctor.

"I miss him terribly. I will love him forever."

