A number of homes have been evacuated and roads closed as police respond to reports of a firearms incident.

Bedfordshire Police say officers were called at around 6am to reports of a man in possession of a firearm at the Bury Court block of flats in Church Lane, Bedford.

In a tweet, police say the situation has been contained to a single flat and specialist police negotiators are on the scene speaking to people inside the flat.

Road closures are currently in place along Cricket Lane, Church Lane, Goldington Green and Queens Drive.

Bedford Borough Council is now trying to find alternative accommodation for those whose flats have been evacuated.

