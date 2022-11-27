Hundreds of protestors have taken to the streets to march against a planned congestion charge.

The Greater Cambridge Partnership has proposed a £5 charge to drive into and around Cambridge as a way to subsidise more bus routes.

But since its announcement it has received backlash from some locals and business owners opposing it.

So this weekend hundreds of people marched through Cambridge to voice their anger.

"It will kill off the city centre" said one protestor.

"It is totally unfair on most families" said another.

"Emissions from vehicles is worse from buses." said Neil McArthur, vice-chair of the Cambridgeshire Residents group who helped organise the protest.

"39% of the city centre's air pollution comes from buses.

"So it's not about pollution, it's not about congestion, it's simply about finding significant funds to fund somebody else's bus fare."

The proposed congestion charge area for Cambridge Credit: ITV News Anglia

The fee - known as the Sustainable Travel Zone road user charge - is proposed for private vehicles between 7am and 7pm on weekdays, planned for introduction in 2026/27.

The proposal will cover from the A14 in the north down to and including Trumpington and Addenbrooke's Hospital and extend from Cambridge Airport to the east to the M11 in the west.

But councillor Elisa Meschini, from the Greater Cambridge Partnership told ITV News Anglia that the partnership is listening to people's concerns.

"People heard the congestion charge part of this scheme, which is, of course, how you would make the revenue to sustain the network in the future because obviously subsidising it to the level that we are proposing to do, is going to be expensive.

"So people are worried about this part of the scheme. We're still listening, the consultation is still open.

"So we're taking everything into consideration until the consultation closes on the 23rd of December.

"But it is very important for people to understand that that's only one part of a very large scheme which we envisage will bring more benefit than problems, in terms of how much you pay, because we want travel to be cheaper for everybody."

