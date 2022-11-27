Medics who helped save the life of a 13 year old girl who suffered a cardiac arrest as she walked to school, have a won a prestigious award.

Crew members from Cambridgeshire-based charity, Magpas Air Ambulance, and the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) won the 999 Hero category in The Sun’s Who Cares Wins awards, which was aired on Channel 4 on Sunday.

Their nomination came after they brought 13-year-old Daisy Webb back to life after she suffered a cardiac arrest.

Witnesses saw Daisy fall to her knees and stop breathing and called 999.

EEAST crew members Grace Lemin, Harrison Galgut and Charlie Harris arrived within minutes and began CPR and shocked Daisy’s heart until her pulse returned.

Colleagues from the Magpas Air Ambulance, Dr James Price and critical care paramedics Steve Chambers and Thomas Giddings then took over, placing Daisy under general anaesthetic at the scene to protect her organs and take over her breathing, before taking her to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

Daisy with some of the staff who helped save her life. Credit: East of England Ambulance Service

Daisy has since made a full recovery, and her family nominated her full team of lifesavers for the 999 Hero award.

“Words can't really describe how I feel, just gratitude and thanks to everybody who gave me the chance to live.” she said.

Magpas paramedic Thomas Giddings and EEAST paramedic Charlie Harris with Harry Redknapp Credit: Magpas

Following the ceremony Magpas Air Ambulance critical care paramedic, Steve Chambers, said “To be nominated was an honour in itself, so to win a national award is just fantastic!

"The evening itself was brilliant; there were so many famous faces and it was an amazing atmosphere.

"Seeing everyone who was involved in Daisy’s incident again and how well Daisy is doing was incredible. It’s certainly a night I won’t forget!”Critical Care Paramedic Thomas Giddings continued, “The awards night was a humbling, if little surreal experience, being around so many phenomenal individuals with such inspiring stories of commitment to patient care.

"Celebrating with the team being nominated, particularly with Daisy and her family, was a highlight of my career.

“To win on the night was unbelievable and is a testament to teamwork."

Magpas paramedic Steve Chambers and Dr James Price with Davina McCall Credit: Magpas

Magpas Air Ambulance Dr James Price explained, “It is truly humbling to receive such recognition for the work we do every day, and we were honoured to share the evening with Linda, Paul, Tommy and the fantastic EEAST team who all did an amazing job to save Daisy’s life that morning."

"We are most grateful to Daisy and her parents for the nomination.

"It is remarkable, and so rewarding, to see how well Daisy and her family are getting on.”

