A suspected drink driver was arrested after a car ploughed into the front of a house.

The vehicle and the property were both left seriously damaged after the smash in Cambridgeshire on Friday evening.

Police who attended posted pictures on social media of the crash in Leverington near March, and what appeared to be open cans of lager.

A 40-year-old man from Kent was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after failing a roadside breath test, and has been released under investigation

"This is the scene that greeted our officers in Leverington on Friday evening," wrote officers.

