Police have asked for the public's help in identifying a man as they investigate a violent attack on a teenage boy that took place in a KFC takeaway.

The 13-year-old boy was assaulted by a man and left with facial injuries in the incident on Southend High Street.

The attack happened at around 6.25pm on 20 October and officers would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with their inquiries.

He is a white man and wore a blue hooded top and was carrying a Tesco carrier bag, said police.

Anyone with information should contact Essex Police on 101, quoting incident 994 of 20 October.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know