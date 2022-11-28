A cocaine dealer who supplied drugs has been jailed for 14 years.

Thomas Ives, of East Winch in Norfolk, was arrested after a prosecution by the French authorities into an organised crime group which had been using encrypted messaging platform Encrochat to organise drug supplies.

The investigation led to the discovery of data including text messages sent between criminals in the UK, with one of the devices involved traced to Ives.

The 32-year-old, of Lower Farm Road, was found guilty of conspiring to supply cocaine between Friday 1 May 2020 and Thursday 8 October 2020 and was jailed at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday.

The conversations contained discussions about the wholesale supply of cocaine as well as photographs of kilogram blocks of a white substance, and reference to a King's Lynn postcode.

Ives was arrested at his home address on 8 October 2020 during a series of warrants in the King's Lynn area as a part of a wider operation, when cash, vehicles and property were also seized.

Supt Wes Hornigold said: “This result will have a significant impact on the operation of drugs lines in Norfolk, disturbing offenders who try to trade drugs within King's Lynn and the wider county and preventing future offences.”

