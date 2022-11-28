A driver who threw a cigarette butt out of his car window has been left with a bill of more than £600 for littering, after he was prosecuted by council officers.

Ivan Atanasov was seen dropping it out of the window of his blue Mercedes in East Road in Cambridge in April, the court was told.

Despite confirming he was the driver of the vehicle at the time of the offence and being issued a fixed penalty notice of £150, Atanasov, of Britannia Road in Northstowe, failed to pay.

The matter was then referred to the court, and Atanasov ordered to attend Cambridge Magistrates' Court on 15 November.

At court, Atanasov did not enter a plea for the offence and was found guilty in his absence and fined a total of £220. Atanasov was also ordered to pay costs of £365 and a £34 victim surcharge.

Councillor Rosy Moore, who is responsible for climate change, environment and the city centre, said: “Throwing your cigarette butt on the ground is littering, which is a criminal act. It is damaging for our city, as it contains toxins, such as nicotine, which if swallowed by children or animals, can lead to poisoning and other health risks.

"It also makes the city look untidy and uncared for and invites further anti-social behaviour.

“We take all levels of environmental crime very seriously and will pursue a zero tolerance approach against anyone who chooses to litter or commit other environmental crimes.

“On this occasion, it was our enforcement officers who witnessed the littering, but I ask residents who see it happening to report it to us so that action can be taken to tackle irresponsible behaviour and keep our city clean and safe.”

