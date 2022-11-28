A drug dealer who murdered a city rival because he felt he had been disrespected when his mobile phone was stolen has been told he must serve a minimum of 25 years in prison.

Oluwatomiwa Olatuyi, 21, who was known as Tomi, had a long-standing dispute with Joseph Tayaye, whom he fatally stabbed in Milton Keynes.

The victim, who was also 21, was killed outside his home in The Hide in Netherfield just before midnight on 28 March this year.

He had been taunting Olatuyi on social media after taking his mobile phone from him during a fight in a city shopping centre two days earlier.

Prosecutor Benjamin Aina KC said: “Both men - the deceased and the defendant - were drug dealers. They had a long-standing dispute. They did not like each other."

He added: “During the fight Mr Tayaye managed to obtain the defendant’s mobile phone and posted images of the phone on social media. He was taunting the defendant about the fact that he had managed to obtain his mobile phone."

Olatuyi had gone to the victim’s home the day before the killing with another man, but fled when a member of the public called the police.

On the day of the murder Olatuyi, dressed in black and with his face covered by a mask, travelled five miles to the scene on a scooter. When the victim, who was completing a drug deal, saw him he ran but was caught and stabbed five times with a 12-inch kitchen knife.

He was taken to hospital where he died the next day.

Mr Aina said: “This was a murder that was planned execution responding to Mr Tayaye taunting over the loss of his mobile. In the aftermath he tried to distance himself by disposing of the knife, the scooter, clothing and fleeing to Ireland."

Olatuyi was arrested by officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland on the A1 near Loughbrickland in County Down, Northern Ireland, on 1 April. He was charged on 4 April.

Olatuyi of Stanton Avenue, Milton Keynes, was sentenced for murder as well as a charge of affray, two of possession of a knife and perverting the course of justice. He had pleaded guilty to one of the knife possession offences but was found guilty by a Luton Crown Court jury on the others.

Judge David Farrell KC said that Olatuyi, who was facing trial for three robberies in 2019, would not have been able to commit the murder had he not been bailed.

“If a different decision had been made this murder would never have been committed," he said.

Sentencing him, the judge said: “All that offences have a background of drug dealing in Milton Keynes. You and Mr Tayaye had a long standing dispute. It is clear you did not like each other. It was a deliberate revenge attack by you.”

The judge went on: “You have shown not an ounce of remorse and are in a state of denial.”

Following the sentence, Det Ch Insp Will Crowther said: “There was no excuse for Olatuyi to carry a knife in Milton Keynes, or anywhere else in the Thames Valley for that matter.

"Olatuyi’s decision to carry a knife, and subsequently use it to stab Joseph had tragic consequences. Olatuyi’s refusal to accept responsibility for his actions has meant Joseph’s family have had to go through the additional trauma of a trial."

A new knife crime initiative was launched in the city following the attacks, he added.

