Police are investigating after a cyclist died after falling from his bike.

The man in his 70s fell outside The Crown pub on The Street in Dickleburgh, Norfolk, at about 2pm on Friday.

Emergency services were called but the man died at the scene.

Police are now appealing for witnesses who may have seen what happened to the man, or who may have dashcam footage.

It is thought the cyclist had been travelling from Scole to Dickleburgh.

The road was closed while emergency services attended and was re-opened at 4pm.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know