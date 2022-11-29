A drag performer who was targeted by protesters over a children's storytime event has been forced to move out of his house because of the abuse he received, a meeting heard.

Joseph Ballard had been due to perform as Auntie Titania in the event at Norwich's Millennium Library, which was picketed by protesters - including some from a far-right group called Patriotic Alternative.

Other sessions planned in Norfolk over the summer, in Cromer and North Walsham, were cancelled after protests.

Norwich City Councillor Mike Stonard said Mr Ballard had since been threatened online and been forced to leave his home.

“Let’s be clear about what happened to him, the hate was very real, his home address was published online, he received abuse and threats, he was followed,” Mr Stonard said.

“He was abused for his act’s ethics and cause, he was abused for his sexual orientation. He had to move out of his home, he had to change his daily routine.

“That’s what happened in Norwich in 2022, and what had he done?”

Mr Ballard, from Norwich, had been invited to speak at the Forum for an event called Storytime with Auntie Titania in August.

Two other events had to be cancelled after the Norwich reading attracted far-right groups. Credit: Titania Trust

The Drag Queen Story Time movement started in the US and has since spread to other countries.

It involves drag artists staging reading sessions for children and is intended to encourage reading and inclusivity and the acceptance of alternative lifestyles.

However, some critics have questioned the suitability of the sessions for young children, and the issue has been seized upon by extremist groups.

Mr Stonard, who was speaking at a council meeting to introduce a motion calling for more drag storytime events, strongly disagreed and defended the performances.

He said: “When the library started putting on Storytime with Auntie Titania, why would anyone raise an eyebrow?

“It was such a benign purpose, it was an opportunity to come together and tell stories, for reading among the youngsters while exploring acceptance.

“A far-right group did notice, they descended on the area and they caused two events to be cancelled.”

Mr Stonard said the protesters’ leaflets had described drag artists as “paedophiles” and libraries as “groomer pervert enablers”.

Mr Stonard’s motion, which won unanimous endorsement at City Hall, called for the council to support drag story events and asks the leaders of all groups to write to the relevant county councillor to ask for more such events to be held in the city.

The city council itself does not have responsibility for library events.

The Liberal Democrats' Caroline Ackroyd said that the protesters represented attitudes of a “small intolerant minority” and added: “Everyone should feel they have a right to exist.”

The Green group’s Alex Catt said the motion would send the message that Norwich was an inclusive place to be.

