Police searching for a missing man have made a fresh appeal on the one-year anniversary of his disappearance.

Pawel Martyniak was 21 went he went missing from the Gorleston area of Norfolk on 29 November 2021.

He was last seen on 30 November 2021 at 6.03pm on Orde Avenue in Gorleston. Despite extensive searches and checks, he has still not been traced.

Ch Insp Matt Dyson said: "Following the actions and searches by staff at the time of the initial report of Pawel going missing, we have continued to support the family.

"This has mainly been through looking for signs of life, conducting financial checks and responding to the sightings we have had.

"We have previously deployed officers to London to assist with possible sightings. We have now had no active signs of life since his last sighting a year ago.

"We will continue to review any further information that comes to light and support his family where we can," he said, urging anyone with information to come forward.

When Mr Martyniak went missing, he was wearing grey Nike tracksuit bottoms, black Adidas trainers with a white sole and white stripes, white t-shirt, and a brown or beige jacket with white fur collar.

Mr Martyniak is described as white, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, and of medium build with brown curly hair, dark facial hair.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know