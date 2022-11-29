A gang of criminals snatched thousands of pounds worth of iPhones from an Apple Store, before assaulting a security guard as they made off.

The five men, who remain at large, got away with £15,000 worth of technology.

Essex Police were called to Lakeside Shopping Centre, in Thurrock, shortly after midday on Monday.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Inquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made at this stage.”

They added: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the shopping centre at the time and may have any information which could assist with our inquiries to contact us.”

