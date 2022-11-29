A man has died and another person is missing after a car flipped on to its roof and was hit by an oncoming lorry.

The lorry, which was travelling in the opposite direction to the silver Ford Galaxy, struck the car as it passed.

After being taken to hospital, the man found in the car died, said Suffolk Police.

Emergency services were called to the crash, on the A140 in Wetheringsett, near Ipswich in Suffolk, at 10pm on Monday.

Police are now searching for a second person who was thought to be in the car.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: “Officers would like to hear from any potential witnesses to the collision, or anyone that might have seen a lone person on foot in the area just after 10pm.”

The road was closed while investigations took place, and reopened after the rush hour 11 hours later.

