Tributes have been paid to an England footballer who became a double-winning legend.

Maurice 'Monty' Norman - who played his way into the Hall of Fame for both Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur - died at the weekend at the age of 88.

He was one of the members of the famous Spurs side which won the league and cup double back in 1960/61.

Described by team-mates as a "gentle giant" Norman went on to make more than 400 appearances for the North London side - one of only 13 players to do so.

Norman's road to footballing immortality began when he was spotted playing on the common in his home village of Mulbarton near Norwich. Spotted by a Norwich City scout, he signed for the Canaries in 1952.

Despite only making 35 appearances for his hometown club, Norman was still inducted into the Canaries Hall of Fame back in 2002. He also made it into the Spurs Hall of Fame too.

Welsh winner Cliff Jones was a teammate of Norman's during the historic double-winning side of the early 1960s.

Speaking to the Spurs website he said: "We called him ‘the gentle giant’ – he was a bit like the great John Charles, who I played with for Wales. Maurice always had a smile on his face, a happy-go-lucky lad, a very special person and player, and so important for our team."

Jones, who went on to play for non-league King's Lynn and Bedford Town after finishing as a professional added: "We've lost one of the greats."

Fellow Double winner Terry Dyson said: "He gave us everything. It’s also worth remembering that Maurice could play – he defended superbly but could pass the ball as well... He got on with all the lads as well, a lovely fellow.”

Norman (back row, second from right) with members of the all-conquering Spurs side from 1906/61 Credit: PA Images

As well as winning the double, during his spell in London Norman also helped the team retain the FA Cup the following season, win the Charity Shield twice and the European Cup Winners Cup.

He also went on to play for his country more than 20 times, appearing at the 1958 and 1962 World Cups.

Goalkeeping legend Pat Jennings, who is also a member of Tottenham's 400+ club said Norman was great for him when he started playing.

“Maurice was so important for me in my early days at the club. Playing with him and what he did for me and the likes of Cyril Knowles, I’ll never forget that. He really helped me a lot in my career. What a player!

"Just as important, Maurice was a lovely fellow, a gentleman. We always exchanged Christmas cards. He’ll be sadly missed.”

Norman's career was cut short at the age of 31, when he suffered a badly broken leg.

His death comes just days after the death of former Ipswich and England striker David Johnson.

Known as 'Doc', Johnson joined the Blues from Everton in 1972 for £40,000.

He went on to score 46 goals in 178 appearances for Bobby Robson's side and earned an England cap before eventually joining Liverpool in 1976 for a then-club record fee of £200,000.

