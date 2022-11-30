A police investigation is underway after the body of a newborn baby was discovered at a recycling centre.

Officers were called to the site on Ely Road, Waterbeach, at midday on Tuesday after the body of a little boy was discovered.

Cambridgeshire police are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch and are keeping an open mind about the circumstances that lead to the baby's death.

Detective Superintendent John Massey has issued an appeal to the baby boy's mother.

He said: "This is an incredibly sad and upsetting incident for everyone involved and we are in the process of trying to establish more details about what has happened.

"We would like to make a direct appeal to the baby boy's mother to get in touch with us – it may be she needs medical care or is in a vulnerable situation.

“We are trying our hardest to get to the bottom of what has taken place but we cannot do that alone, so I would also appeal to the public for their help.

“Any information, no matter how small, could help the investigation run by our specialist child safeguarding team; even if that is given anonymously to us or Crimestoppers.”

