Video report by ITV Anglia’s Graham Stothard

Dog walkers are being kept on a tight leash after a council banned them from walking more than four pets at once.

A new rule by West Northamptonshire Council restricts the number of dogs that can be walked by one person to a maximum of four.

It means dog walkers could be issued with a £100 fine if they are caught breaking the order in public spaces across the Daventry and south areas of West Northamptonshire.

The council said it has introduced the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) to promote responsible dog ownership following a six-week consultation.

However, dog walkers said the council is killing their businesses by introducing the rule.

They said it's making their businesses unviable and also claim it's not reflective of public opinion.

John Robinson and Molly Everett are professional dog walkers in Daventry. Credit: ITV News

Professional dog walker Molly Everett, who runs Molly 4 Paws, said they are taking a "massive financial hit".

"It's not been considered the impact it would have on us, on our customers, on the dogs," she told ITV News.

"If the dogs don't come out with us, sometimes they don't get to go out. And obviously, we're taking a massive financial hit. I'm having to book out an enclosed field so that I can still take the same amount of dogs."

John Robinson, who runs Johnny 4 Paws, added: "We know our area, we know our dogs. We work very hard with our owners and the local community so that the best groups come out. They can socialise and continue to build a dog walking community.

"We don't really know where the number has come from as to why we're now only allowed to walk four, and they haven't been able to suggest any evidence as to why they put that in place."

The order is enforceable in south Northamptonshire and Daventry districts, where there is a population of approximately 170,000 people.

Only 1,200 people responded to the council's consultation and of those just over 800 (63%), answered the relevant question.

There were 457 people (57%) who agreed the limit should be four dogs.

Gillian Falcone, a dog owner in Daventry, told ITV News: "I didn't know anything about it until Johnny told me after it had been decided. If I'd have known about it, I'd definitely not set four dogs. I would have said at least six.

"I mean, I see these guys walking the dogs around here and that dogs are always under control, so I don't have any problem with it."

The council said: "Strong feedback from our consultation revealed that residents felt that dog walkers should not be permitted to walk more than four dogs at any one time…we understand that some professional dog walkers have raised concerns.

"We will be looking into the possibility of licensing those who can demonstrate good practice, whilst ensuring the order continues to be as effective as possible."

The PSPO came into effect on 1 November and will be in place for three years.

It also requires dogs to be kept on a lead in cemeteries, burial sites, graveyards, memorial gardens, allotments, car parks, sports grounds, fields and pitches.

Dog owners must also pick up after the dog immediately, and must have the appropriate means to do so.

The order prohibits dogs from entering children's play areas, schools when open and in use by pupils, skateparks, tennis courts, multi-use games areas and bowling greens.

