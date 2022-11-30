A man who left another man for dead in a hit-and-run following a drugs robbery has been jailed for more than 10 years.

Tola Piper, 34, from Bedford, died after being hit and run over by a car driven by 27-year-old Karan Soni last November in Dewsbury Road in Luton.

Luton Crown Court heard that Soni, from Hatfield, was driving a black Vauxhall Insignia, chasing Mr Piper after a robbery of cocaine and cash.

He drove into Mr Piper and also hit a silver Nissan Micra.

Soni was arrested the next day and initially charged with murder, but later found guilty of manslaughter and jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

He will also serve an additional 16 months plus 18 months for two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, to run consecutively.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Khanna from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: "I believe that the manslaughter conviction and subsequent sentences that Mr Soni has received will hopefully bring some solace to the Piper family after what has been a tragic and difficult time."

Detective Inspector Tom Stean, from Bedfordshire Police's Boson guns and gangs team, added: “We see time and time again the links between violence, exploitation and organised crime fuelled by drugs.

"This extreme and brazen violence has played out in broad daylight. It is completely unacceptable.

"Anyone involved in the illegal drugs trade should be under no illusion of the significant risks they face, be it getting hurt themselves or going to prison for a very long time," he added.

