MPs could be barred from appearing on reality TV shows in the future, following Matt Hancock's appearance on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The former health secretary and West Suffolk MP entered the jungle saying he hoped to show people that politicians were just normal people.

But as the 44-year-old returns from Australia, the Liberal Democrats are taking action to prevent any other MPs from being part of reality TV shows.

The party has tabled a new parliamentary motion, dubbed "Bushtucker Bill", to stop elected members appearing on programmes like I’m A Celebrity in the future.

The motion calls for parliamentary rules to be updated to ban MPs from joining shows that take them abroad for weeks at a time while Parliament is sitting.

Matt Hancock taking part in an underwater challenges. Credit: ITV

Mr Hancock was in Australia for a three-week stint in the jungle as a late entrant into the camp.

He maintained that his constituency business was handled by his staff while he was in the jungle, and producers made allowances for him to deal with urgent matters.

Mr Hancock also pledged to make a donation to charity from the fee he received, which would be declared to Parliamentary authorities.

However, the Liberal Democrats said they want MPs who are paid to appear on reality TV shows to give up their regular MP’s salary during the time they are away from Parliament.

Lib Dem MP Christine Jardine, who tabled the bill, said: "This Bushtucker Bill is designed to stop MPs following in Matt Hancock's shameful footsteps to the jungle.

"People facing soaring bills deserve MPs who listen to their concerns and stand up for them, not use their position to appear in reality TV shows," she added.

