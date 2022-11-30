Two robbers described by police as 'vile individuals' after they threatened a man with a machete and forced him to withdraw money from numerous cashpoints, have been jailed.

Chris Hunt, 39, and Leanne Horsnell, 36, repeatedly punched and slapped their victim during the attack in April this year, leaving him with serious injuries.

The victim met Horsnell and Hunt, both of Bedford, on the day of the attack in the town centre and offered them dinner at his flat.

The pair turned up at the victim’s address with Horsnell holding a machete. They attacked the man and demanded he go with them to different cashpoints to withdraw money.

The victim also gave the pair £500 in cash that he had in his flat.

The next morning they returned to the victim’s home where Horsnell assaulted him.

A neighbour heard the commotion and went to knock on the door. The man was able to discretely gesture to his neighbour to call the police.

The pair were found guilty of robbery, while Leanne Horsnell was also found guilty of possession of a bladed article, as well as pleading guilty to the further assault.

She was sentenced to spend 12 years in prison, while Hunt received a 10 years and a half year jail term.

Bedfordshire Police Investigation Officer Alexandra Puffett said: “These vile individuals have taken someone’s kind offer and subsequently targeted them with severe violence in order to try and score some quick cash.

“The victim in this case suffered some really nasty injuries and has been left understandably shaken by what happened.

"I want to thank them for their cooperation with our investigation and hope the long sentences awarded to Horsnell and Hunt provide him with a sense of justice.

“I also want to say a particular thank you to the victim’s neighbour, who showed a huge amount of bravery to go and check on our victim and instigated the phone call to police.

“We can all look out for our neighbours and make sure they are safe. We would always encourage people to be an upstander and not a bystander, and call the police so we can take action if you have any concerns.”

