Police have arrested a second man after a girl was threatened and sexually assaulted.

Suffolk Police said the assault took place sometime between 5.05pm and 5.20pm on Thursday (24 November) in the Norwich Road area of Ipswich.

A girl walking from Bramford Lane turned into Brooks Hall Road where she was approached by a man she did not know, who sexually assaulted her.

He then threatened her before leaving and heading off in the direction of Norwich Road.

A 38 year old man was arrested this morning (Wed 30 November) on suspicion on sexual assault.

A 37 year old man, was arrested on 25 November and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Officers investigating the assault are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have dashcam or doorbell footage of the area at the time.

