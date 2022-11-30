Two teenage boys have been charged the murder of a 17-year-old near a city nature reserve.

Jesse Nwokejiobi died of a single stab wound to the chest in a "targeted attack" near Logan's Meadow, Cambridge, on November 19.

Two 16-year-old boys, who were originally arrested in South London on Friday evening in connection with his murder, were brought in for further questioning on Wednesday.

Police then subsequently charged both with murder, and the duo are due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Officers also arrested a 44-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman from Harston, just south of Cambridge, on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. They remain in custody.

The police cordon at the Logan's Meadow nature reserve in Cambridge. Credit: ITV News Anglia

It takes the total number of arrests to five.

Two 14-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy from Cambridgeshire who were arrested in connection with the murder on November 19 remain on bail.

Police have asked that a nyone with information passes it to the Major Crime Unit online via the Major Incident Public Portal. Anyone without internet access should call 101 and quote Operation Helix.

Following his death, Jesse's father, Henry Nwokejiobi, paid tribute to his son, saying: "Jesse was a good son and at home he was very creative and loving.

"I miss him terribly. I will love him forever."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know