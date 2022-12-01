A gunman is facing nearly 30 years in prison after shooting his victim twice from just a metre away in a feud linked to rival gangs.

A jury heard that Zain Shah, 22, from Luton, fired two shots at the victim at point-blank range from a stolen black Audi, following what began as a road rage incident three days before.

The victim, also from Luton, suffered two gunshot wounds to the face and head in the drive-by shooting that took place in St Mildreds Avenue, Luton in September last year.

Just minutes later, after leaving the man in a life-threatening condition, Shah placed false number plates on the car before being spotted on CCTV dumping it.

Shah, of St Winifreds Avenue, was sentenced to 28 years in prison having been found guilty of attempted murder at Oxford Crown Court.

The judge imposed a further 10 month sentence after he was convicted of being in possession of a machete which was recovered from the stolen Audi.

Shah was jailed for almost 30 years for the shooting. Credit: Bedfordshire Police

The court heard that before the shooting there was a "traffic stand-off" involving people using cars belonging to both parties.

Det Insp Mark Butler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “This fallout should have started and ended when those involved in the traffic incident parted ways.

"Instead, Shah took the decision to acquire a stolen vehicle, arm himself with a deadly weapon and shoot the victim from just a metre away, in an attempt to punish the victim for an incident that neither party was actually involved in.

"The judge highlighted how this was the culmination of a feud between two criminal gangs living and operating in Luton.

"Bedfordshire Police has zero tolerance of gang violence. If you are prepared to join a gang, arm yourself with a lethal weapon and commit acts of extreme violence, I hope this case and the significant jail term now awaiting this young man acts as a deterrent and encourages you to consider a better and more positive path in your life.”

