Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock will face his fellow MPs for the first time on Friday since returning to the UK following his controversial stint in the Australian jungle.

Mr Hancock angered many of his constituents in West Suffolk when he made the decision to take part in ITV's hit reality show I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, in which he eventually finished third.

His time down under also drew criticism from colleagues, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who said that MPs should put their constituents and country “at the forefront of what we do”.

Mr Hancock's three-week spell in the jungle resulted in him being suspended from the Conservative party, and speculation is continuing to mount over whether he intends to seek to stand again at the next election.

Mr Hancock said he used his appearance on I'm a Celeb to raise awareness of dyslexia. Credit: ITV/Shutterstock

He is currently sitting as an independent MP, and according to his team, he has "no intention of standing down or stepping away from politics".

Before any decision over his future, Mr Hancock could receive a frosty reception from colleagues on Friday when he make his long-awaited return to Westminster for the second reading of his Dyslexia Screening and Teacher Training Bill.

He is due to attend the reading in the Commons, having used his "incredible platform" on I'm a Celebrity to raise awareness of the learning difficulty that he himself was diagnosed with at university.

"By going on the show, Matt has raised the profile of his dyslexia campaign and has used the platform to talk about an issue he really cares about in front of millions of people," a spokesperson for Mr Hancock said.

"Matt is determined that no child should leave primary school not knowing if they have dyslexia.

"Matt will be making a donation to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and causes supporting dyslexia - including the British Dyslexia Association - off the back of his appearance."

Mr Hancock is expected to tell Parliament that the current approach to dyslexia "must change".

"It is not only an issue of morality, but also of both social and economic justice," he will say.

"My Bill today would result in every child being screened for dyslexia in primary schools and giving teachers the adequate level of training to be able to teach dyslexic children properly."

Mr Hancock is also expected to spend time in his constituency this week, having insisted the people of West Suffolk were his "first priority" when entering the Australian camp.

