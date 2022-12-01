A jealous ex used gas canisters to set fire to his former girlfriend's car after seeing her with a new partner.

Scott Smart, 39, lashed four of the canisters together with rope and tied them underneath the vehicle after a drinking session on 24 July.

He had gone to the woman's home in March in Cambridgeshire the day before where an argument erupted between Smart and the couple.

Smart returned the following night, after having spent the day drinking vodka, to start the fire, which caused two of the camping gas canisters to explode.

A neighbour used a hose to stop the fire spreading to the house just inches away, where the victim and her two children were sleeping.

Smart, of Creek Road, March, was arrested at the scene and two lighters were found on him.

Scott Smart was jailed for three years and eight months. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

At Cambridge Crown Court, he was jailed for three years and eight months, having pleaded guilty to arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered. He was also handed an indefinite restraining order.

Det Con Ricky Bellett said: “I am delighted justice was served on Smart whose behaviour that evening was incredibly dangerous and reckless.

“Had it not been for the quick-thinking of a neighbour and the fire service, Smart’s actions would have cost lives so I would like to commend them for their brave efforts.

“I would also like to applaud the courage of the victim for the bravery she has shown throughout this case and her cooperation, which has meant we could bring Smart to justice.”

The force has launched a campaign with Peterborough United and Cambridge United to tackle male violence against women and girls.

The clubs have teamed up for the campaign against domestic abuse to help the force spread the message that men and boys can all play their part in helping to achieve equality and safety for women and girls.

