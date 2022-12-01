A serving police officer is to appear at crown court, charged with making indecent images of children.

Det Con James Jordan of Cambridgeshire Police is accused of five counts of making indecent photographs/pseudo photographs of a child and three counts of misconduct in a public office.

The 32-year-old, based at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough, will appear at Stevenage Crown Court next month.

He appeared at Luton Magistrates' Court on 9 November, before making his first appearance at Stevenage Crown Court on 10 November.

He will return to that court for his next appearance on 12 December.

