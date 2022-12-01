Play Brightcove video

A shopper was injured after a car crashed into the front of a shop in Milton Keynes.

Emergency services were called just before 2.45pm on Thursday to reports that a car had been driven into the Joules store in The Centre:MK on Silbury Arcade.

The car driver, an elderly woman, was uninjured.

Workmen boarding up the store on Thursday. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A man suffered a shoulder injury as a result of being hit by the car and was taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital.

In a statement Thames Valley Police confirmed the crash was an "accidental road traffic collision".

