A council which banned dog walkers from taking out more than four pets at once is having a rethink after a backlash.

West Northamptonshire Council said it had temporarily suspended the new rule until talks with dog walkers could be held.

The council had said walkers could be issued with a £100 fine if they were caught breaking the order in public spaces across the Daventry and south areas of West Northamptonshire.

It said its Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) would promote responsible dog ownership but dog walkers said it would kill their business.

Professional dog walkers John Robinson and Molly Everett told ITV News the restriction was killing their businesses. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Professional dog walker Molly Everett, who runs Molly 4 Paws, said the business was taking a "massive financial hit".

"It's not been considered, the impact it would have on us, on our customers, on the dogs," she told ITV News.

The order was enforceable in south Northamptonshire and Daventry districts, where there is a population of approximately 170,000 people.

Only 1,200 people responded to the council's consultation and of those just over 800 (63%), answered the relevant question.

There were 457 people (57%) who agreed the limit should be four dogs.

The PSPO came into effect on 1 November and was to have been in place for three years.

It also required dogs to be kept on a lead in cemeteries, burial sites, graveyards, memorial gardens, allotments, car parks, sports grounds, fields and pitches.

The order prohibited dogs from entering children's play areas, schools when open and in use by pupils, skateparks, tennis courts, multi-use games areas and bowling greens.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know