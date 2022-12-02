A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash after an overturned car was struck by a lorry, killing one of the occupants.

The lorry, which was travelling in the opposite direction to the silver Ford Galaxy, struck the car as it passed on the A140 at Wetheringsett, near Ipswich, at 10pm on Monday.

One of the occupants of the car, a 32-year-old man, was found at the scene with serious injuries but died shortly after being taken to the West Suffolk Hospital.

Police had been trying to work out whether anyone else was in the car at the time of the crash.

A 25-year-old man from the Ipswich area has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and failing to stop after an accident.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre and has been released on bail until Wednesday 4 January, pending further inquiries.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw the crash, or has dashcam pictures from around the time of the incident.

