A pair of robbers who left two men with knife wounds and head injuries following an "exceptionally violent attack" have been sentenced to a total of 25 years in prison.

Lewis Symons, 27, and Daniel Farrant, 30, attacked the men inside a house in Lea Way, Wellingborough, just before midnight on April 6.

They demanded money from their victims as they attacked them with knives, before fleeing the scene.

Both men were left with knife wounds and swelling to their heads, with one needing be placed in an induced coma. He also had surgery to stop the bleeding and is still yet to make a full recovery.

The other man was taken to hospital as well, but has now recovered.

Following their arrests, both Symons and Farrant were charged with robbery, attempted robbery and GBH.

At Northampton Crown Court, Farrant was jailed for 16 years, and Symons was handed a nine-year sentence.

“This was an exceptionally violent attack which could easily have had fatal consequences," Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Hayley Thurston, said.

“I am really pleased for the victims therefore that their attackers are now safely behind bars and I hope this helps them continue with their recoveries, both physically and mentally."

