Police are looking to speak to three people following a serious assault on a boy during the summer that left him blind in one eye.

Officers on patrol in Clacton came across the boy lying unconscious in the middle of Pier Avenue at around 1am on Sunday 31 July.

Police said the boy had been on his way home when he was approached by a group of young people outside Jennings betting shop.

He was then seriously assaulted.

The boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries which have left him with permanent blindness in one eye.

Police have tracked one person down they wanted to speak to but they are making an appeal for help to find three others.

Officers have released images of the three they want to talk to who they believe can help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crimestoppers.

