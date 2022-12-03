Play Brightcove video

Watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes

One in five families who agreed to host Ukrainian refugees in the UK's most welcoming county now say they can no longer continue.

Councils in Cambridgeshire - which has more Ukrainian refugees than any other area - say around 20% of those who signed up for the scheme have decided that they can no longer continue past the initial six-month period.

A major campaign has now been launched to get more people to host refugees as growing numbers of existing hosts drop out.

But among those who intend to extend their hospitality further is Rend Platings, who has been hosting Kristina Korniiuk at her Cambridge home since May.

"Kristina has become a part of our family - not just somebody who is lodging," she told ITV News Anglia.

"It has been lovely to have her and the thought that she could be in Ukraine or could be in hardship would be terrible."

With the war still raging Ms Korniuk said there was no way she could return home safely at the moment.

"Life now is impossible. You can't cook. You are cold all the time," she said.

"Sometimes you don't have water to drink or to shower, or to cook or to wash your clothes so life is pretty impossible."

Over 1100 people from Ukraine have been placed with hosts in South Cambs and Cambridge.

Despite this, South Cambridgeshire District and Cambridge City councils have found that around 20% of hosts have decided they cannot continue to be part of the scheme.

A new campaign, involving local TV and newspaper adverts, has been launched to encourage more people offer Ukrainians a place to stay.

"We don't want to move them somewhere completely different because children will be in school, they'll be registered with doctors," said Bridget Smith, the leader of South Cambs District Council.

"What these people need is continuity and stability in their lives.

"They will have made friends in the villages in which they're living at the moment so we need a large number of new hosts so that we don't have to disrupt people anymore than they need to be."

The government said: "Councils have a duty to ensure families are not left without housing and we are giving them funding to cover additional costs."

The spokesman pointed out that more than 100,000 refugees had arrived under the scheme, and had had access to benefits and the right to work "from day one".

