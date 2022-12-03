This story contains images of injury some readers may find distressing.

A seal pup has had to be put down after suffering a broken jaw in a suspected dog attack on a Norfolk beach.

She was picked up by the British Divers Marine Life Rescue and taken to the RSPCA's East Winch Wildlife Rescue centre, where an x-ray confirmed the fracture, said the charity.

The sand surrounding the injured pup had many shoe prints, so wildlife inspectors believe the injury could have been caused by a dog with its owner.

They are urging owners to keep their dogs under control and well away from seals on the beaches.

Evangelos Achilleos, manager of RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre in Norfolk, said: “While we cannot be certain as to what attacked this poor pup, it looks possible that this may well have been as a result of a dog attack.

"Over the last few years sadly we have found that we have had more pups coming into our care due to dogs attacking them."

The pup had to be put down because her jaw was too badly injured to be treated.

The seal's jaw was too badly damaged for her to survive Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA is urging people not to get too close to seals, and to keep their pets under control.

It says if people see injured seals they should keep their distance and contact the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.