Two people have been arrested after a teenager was stabbed twice in a small village.

Police were called to a block of flats in the village of Onehouse, near Stowmarket, at 6.40pm on Saturday to find a male in his late teens with two stab wounds to his abdomen.

Police and paramedics attended the scene at Mistletoe Court where they found the victim.

He was taken to hospital for treatment where he is currently in a stable condition, with his injuries not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

They have both been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre, where they currently remain for questioning.

It is understood that the victim and suspects are known to each other.

The attack is being treated as an isolated incident with no threat to the wider community, police said.

Any witnesses – including anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the incident with a dashcam in the vehicle – are asked to contact police if they believe they can assist with their enquiries.

