Police are investigating a serious sexual assault after a woman in her 20s was attacked in an alleyway.

Officers on duty in Bury St Edmunds town centre were informed of the incident just before 3am on Sunday.

The victim, a woman aged in her 20s, reported being attacked in an alleyway between King’s Road and the Waitrose car park off Robert Boby Way, at some time between midnight and 2.30am.

The victim is being supported by specialist-trained officers, as efforts to identify and locate the suspect is underway.

A cordon has been put in place at the crime scene while police enquiries take place.

Suffolk police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

