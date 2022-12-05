Play Brightcove video

Watch as thieves get away with five luxury vehicles

A fleet of luxury cars worth more than £700,000 was stolen by thieves from a locked compound.

Five vehicles, including two Porsches, a Mercedes Maybach, a Mercedes A45 AMG 4matic and a rare Ariel Atom were driven out by the thieves, after they cut the bolts on the compound's gates.

Footage showing the brazen criminals disappear with the cars in November has been released by police to track them down.

One criminal can be seen opening the gate before jumping in a 4x4 getaway, which was taken from the compound.

Clockwise from top left: The Mercedes-AMG G63, Porsche Cayenne, Porsche 911 and Ariel Atom which were stolen from Bulphan in Essex. Credit: Essex Police

Essex Police have managed to recover the Mercedes Maybach but are still looking for the other four vehicles which were taken from Brentwood Road in Bulphan, near to the M25.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact 101.

