Lorry drivers and haulage company owners are being warned about fuel thefts as the cost of petrol and diesel continues to surge.

Between August and November there were 30 incidents reported to police in Suffolk where HGVs had large volumes of diesel syphoned from their tanks.

The majority of the fuel thefts in Suffolk took place while lorries were parked overnight in laybys on the A14 and A12.

Police are aware that not all incidents are reported, and the number of thefts is likely to be higher.

The warning comes after two arrests were made on 22 November in relation to the theft of fuel from HGVs.

Officers stopped a vehicle on the A14 near Newmarket which was suspected to be involved in the theft of fuel.

The occupants, who were two men in their 30s, were both arrested on suspicion of theft and of going equipped to steal and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The pair were subsequently bailed to return to police on 20 February next year.

Detective Inspector Stuart Dolan said: “With the increase in the price of fuel in the past year we have seen a rise in the number of these types of thefts.

“Thieves are damaging and breaking fuel caps in a bid to get to the fuel. I would urge any lorry drivers and haulage company owners to take steps to prevent themselves from becoming victims.

“We have also seen the theft of fuel elsewhere, such as from farm storage tanks.

“If you are a victim, please report the incident as soon as possible. Equally, if you witness any suspicious activity, for example people tampering with lorries late at night, please report this straight away via 999, as this gives us the best chance to catch those responsible.”