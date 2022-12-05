A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a women in her 20s was assaulted in a town centre.

The woman reported being attacked in an alleyway between King’s Road and the Waitrose car park off Robert Boby Way, Bury St Edmunds, in the early hours of Sunday Morning.

Officers, who were duty in the town centre at the time, were made aware of the incident shortly afterwards.

A 37-year-old man from North Norfolk was then arrested on suspicion of rape on Sunday afternoon and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The victim continues to be supported by specialist trained officers, and a cordon at the scene has now been lifted.

Detectives are keen to hear from any potential witnesses, in particular anyone who was in the vicinity of the car park and surrounding roads who may have seen or heard anything.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference: 76726/22.

