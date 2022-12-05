A group of neighbours have had their Christmas wishes come true after they scooped a £3m jackpot in a postcode lottery.

Ten neighbours took home £133,333 each, while more than 600 others took a much smaller share.

The lucky winners include Zoe Mowday, 35, who is now planning a honeymoon with her husband Dan.

The mum-of-four said: "I feel like I'm going to wake up tomorrow and think 'did I dream that? That was a dream.' This amount means so much to our family.

Mr Mowday said: "We got married in June and we never had a honeymoon after a budget wedding in our local pub."

£133,333 winner Zoe Mowday with her husband Daniel Mowday Credit: People's Postcode Lottery

The couple said the win would make an "almighty" difference to their festive season.

Mrs Mowday said: "This money will make life so much easier! Recently it's been a struggle, as I'm not working at the moment, because I'm looking after the babies, and we've only got one wage coming in.

"That's what has been really sad because the kids had done their list for Santa and our teenager wanted a new phone and our son wanted a Fitbit, and we were trying to look for second-hand and didn't think we'd be able to do it.

"Now, we can treat them to what they want."

The big winners all live in the postcode NR34 9RS in Beccles, between Ipswich and Norwich.

Grandmother Alice Stanley, 87, said she thought "someone up there is looking after me" after bagging £266,666, as she purchased two tickets.

Her daughter-in-law, Mandy Stanley, started playing the lottery under her mother-in-law's address after staying with her while they were moving house.

She said “My mother-in-law was kind enough to let us stay with her during a house move hence why I started playing with her postcode.

“It's fate - you never know what lies around the corner.”

Meanwhile married couple, Glyn Savage, 70, and Linda Savage, 66 said: "Christmas has come early."

Mr Savage said: "It's Christmas all in one. It feels as if the whole world has opened up to us. It's a wonderful surprise."

His wife added: "It's maybe not going to change our lives because we are retired, but it certainly is going to change our children's lives, and that's all you want as parents."

Along with helping out their son and daughter, the couple said that they can now go on a "bucket list of holidays".

The list includes watching the Northern Lights while taking a cruise around the Norwegian Fjords, and travelling as far as Mexico and Australia.

