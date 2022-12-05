This story contains images of injury some readers may find distressing.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a puppy was discovered with illegally cropped ears.

The puppy was bought by its new owner from a stranger in field in Brentwood, Essex in early November, but so far the seller has not been traced.

Cutting or cropping ears of dogs is against the law in England & Wales under the Animal Welfare Act.

The RSPCA says it is a completely unnecessary process that removes part of the ear, sometimes using scissors and knives.

The three-mouth bull breed type puppy has been called Lira and is currently in RSPCA care being treated by a vet.

The person responsible for cropping the three-month-old puppy's ears has not been found. Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA inspector Chris McGreal said: “We are trying to find out who was responsible for this pup when she had her ears cropped.

"Her owner has told us she was bought from a stranger with her ears already cropped in a field around Hutton Mount, Brentwood, and only had her in their care for 12 hours. This was at the start of November.

"We’ve not been able to find out anything further about the person responsible for Lira at the time of the ear cropping and details about the procedure itself so we’re launching an appeal to try and help with our enquiries.

