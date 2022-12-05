Robbie Williams will headline the first large concert at the royal estate of Sandringham next summer.

The singer, known for hits including Let Me Entertain You and Angels, will take to the stage on 26 August and will be joined by guests, who have not yet been announced.

The 48-year-old will make history at the Norfolk estate, which for decades has been the monarch's residence over Christmas.

The outdoor concert comes after Williams’ eight-stop arena tour in October, following the release of his number one compilation album XXV, which includes the newest version of his 1997 hit ballad Angels.

Sandringham House Credit: Chris Radburn/PA

Giles Cooper, from Heritage Live, said: “It’s been an ambition of us all at Heritage Live to stage a concert for the legendary Robbie Williams and the thing about Robbie is that he keeps getting better and better.

“His 2022 Arena tour show was the best I’d ever seen him perform and for me he’s the best entertainer since Elvis.

“It will be the most magical concert in the most amazing surroundings that’ll live in our memories for ever.”

The album marks the 25-year milestone in Williams’ glittering career as one of the world’s most decorated artists, with 14 UK number one albums, having left boyband Take That to pursue a solo career in 1995.

With Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Mark Owen and Jason Orange, Take That were hailed as Britain’s biggest boyband in the 1990s, evoking hysteria reminiscent of The Beatles.

While the royal estate has played host to a number of events, including the mile-long Luminate Sandringham outdoor trail this Christmas, the concert will be the first time it has held a live-music event of this scale, organisers said.

The King will spend Christmas Day at Sandringham this year, marking a return to the traditional Norfolk estate where his mother spent so many years.

The King and the Queen Consort are expected to be joined by their wider family as they mark their first Christmas since the Queen’s death.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.