Two teenage boys will be put in front of a judge next year after being charged with the murder of a 17-year-old boy.

Jesse Nwokejiobi died after being stabbed close to a nature reserve in Cambridge on 19 November.

Two 16-year-old boys, who were arrested in south London, appeared before Cambridge Crown Court on Monday charged with Jesse’s murder.

The teen died from a single stab wound after an attack near Logan’s Meadow, next to the River Cam.

Both defendants were remanded in custody until a plea hearing at Cambridge Crown Court on 6 January.

Judge Mark Bishop set a provisional trial date of 30 May, 2023, with the venue to be confirmed.

