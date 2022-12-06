The Only Way Is Essex

Reality TV star Stephen Bear had sex with his ex-girlfriend in his garden then shared footage of it, captured on his CCTV cameras on the website OnlyFans, a court heard.

Appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court, Ex On the Beach star Bear denied voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films of himself and ex-partner Georgia Harrison.

Bear, of Loughton in Essex, arrived at Chelmsford Crown Court in a chauffeur-driven white Rolls Royce on Tuesday morning.

The court heard that when Ms Harrison, who appeared in shows including the Only Way is Essex, was filmed without her knowledge.

When she learned of the recording she told him never to share it.

Stephen Bear won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016. Credit: PA

Ms Harrison, 27, who has also been on Love Island, has waived her right to anonymity in relation to the case.

Jacqueline Carey KC, opening the prosecution case, said: “In August 2020 the complainant Georgia Harrison met up with her former boyfriend Stephen Bear.

“They had some lunch and had some drinks and ended up back at his house in Loughton. They engaged in consensual sexual intercourse in his garden.

“What she didn’t know but he did was Mr Bear had CCTV cameras in his garden that recorded them having sex.”

The barrister said that later that day Bear told Ms Harrison and showed her the footage.

“She told him never to send it to anyone and made it plain how upset she would be if he did,” said Ms Carey.

Georgia Harrison arrives at Chelmsford Crown Court Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Ms Carey said Bear later uploaded the footage “either himself or had it uploaded to OnlyFans and profited financially”.

“The defendant was effectively selling the footage to get money,” Ms Carey said.

Ms Harrison said her mother, who was her manager at the time, subscribed to Bear’s OnlyFans account and found a post from 8 November 2020 with a screenshot from the footage saying: “Here’s a little sneak peek. I’ll be dropping this video tonight.”

She said she sent the screenshot to police, adding: “To actually be monetising off of it – it’s absurd.”

Asked by Ms Carey why she waived her right to anonymity, Ms Harrison said: “My right to anonymity realistically disappeared the moment it (the footage) surfaced.”

She said she was pursuing a civil case against Bear.

“I’ve lost a lot from my career and just in general,” said Ms Harrison.

“Really I feel I should be getting some form of compensation from what Bear’s done.”

The trial, expected to last at least four days, continues.

