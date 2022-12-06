Police said a post-mortem examination carried out on a baby found dead at a recycling centre has failed to establish how the boy died.

The infant's body was found at a centre in Waterbeach in Cambridgeshire last week, with police appeal for his mother to come forward for medical help.

Officers said a post-mortem examination had returned inconclusive results, but that further tests would be carried out.

Det Ch Supt John Massey said: “Our investigation into this tragic incident is ongoing and we are still trying to locate the baby’s mother.

“Further medical tests are due to be carried out but these will take time. We are keeping an open mind as to what has happened and are exploring every potential avenue.”

The newborn baby's body was found by workers at the Ely Road centre on 29 November, who called police.

Health bosses have also appealed for the child's mother to get medical help.

Carol Anderson, chief nursing officer at NHS Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, said: “We are very concerned for the wellbeing of the mother of the baby boy who was tragically found at a recycling centre in Waterbeach last week.

“We want to put out a direct call to her to come forward for the medical help and support she needs. All NHS doors are open and our team is ready to help, so please don’t be frightened to come forward."

She added that the woman could seek help through her local GP, midwifery team or A&E department, or by calling 111.

Anyone with information about the discovery of the baby's body is asked to contact police through the Major Incident Public Portal.

